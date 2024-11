Radu Drăgușin, din nou în prim-plan la Tottenham! Ange Postecoglou a luat decizia în privința românului

🚨⚪️ Radu Dragusin’s agent Manea: “He will not leave Spurs in the January window, no chance”.

“Its an honor to be linked with Napoli and Juve, but these are just rumors. He has five years left at Tottenham”.

“He’ll reassess the situation in June if he doesn’t get minutes”.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)