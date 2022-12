Real Madrid a dat lovitura pe piața transferurilor înaintea finalei Cupei Mondiale. Cât au plătit „galacticii” pentru un puști de 16 ani

Excl: Endrick, new Real Madrid player! Contracts and documents have been signed in last 24h. Deal can now be considered sealed. 🚨🚨⚪️🇧🇷

Endrick will join Real Madrid in June 2024. Contract will be until 2027 plus three years option, so 2030.

Here we go confirmed.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)