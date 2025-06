România are încă un jucător în La Liga! Daniel Paraschiv a promovat cu Real Oviedo după un meci interzis cardiacilor

We will have another Romanian player in La Liga next season Daniel Paraschiv 1️⃣4️⃣ 🇷🇴🇪🇸

Real Oviedo won the promotion play-off against Mirandes after extra time

Paraschiv this season for Oviedo

30 games

⚽️3 goals

🅰️2 assists

— Romanian Football (@Romanianfotball)