“Sadio often comes to the mosque. At home, he has a Bentley but he comes to us in an ordinary car.

He’s not seeking attention and nor is he arrogant. He even helps clean the Mosque toilet.”

-The Imam of a Liverpool Mosque: pic.twitter.com/Zimq2WZpyF

— Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) October 13, 2020