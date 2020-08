Scene de groază la ultimul meci al lui Al-Hilal. Bafetimbi Gomis a leșinat pe teren

Thanks for your many messages.

More fear than harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

We will continue to fight for @Alhilal_FC to be champion.

Thanks again, your lion who loves you very much.

🤲🏿💙🐾 pic.twitter.com/kMimATY5Ya

ADVERTISEMENT

— Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) August 20, 2020