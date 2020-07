Sfatul zilei de luni, 27 iulie 2020. Vărsătorii primesc o mărire de salariu. Se întâmplă lucruri ciudate pentru câteva dintre zodii din Horoscop

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

Get your own personal reading. Link in our Bio 💜🌙 Real life feels overrated today and we may wish for a sweet escape. The genteel Libra Moon’s early trine to glamorous Venus sets the tone for a gracious day. However, Luna goes on to square excessive Jupiter, oppressive Pluto, and strict Saturn in quick succession. If we’re not careful, confrontations could undermine our contentment. Instead of jumping when an authority figure snaps their fingers, it’s better to slip on headphones and turn up the volume on a glorious symphony. It’s likely the tasks we perform now will have to be scrapped anyway, so we might as well enjoy ourselves. . . . . #horoscope #aries #pisces #taurus #gemini #cancer #leo #virgo #libra #scorpio #sagittarius #capricorn #aquarius #horoscopes #astrology #zodiac #zodiacsigns #numerology #earthsign #airsign #firesign #watersign #starsigns #palmreading #palmistry

ADVERTISEMENT