Shurubel s-a retras din radio. Motivul pentru care a luat această decizie

Azi a fost ultima mea zi la radio. O sa-mi lipseasca magia pe care o aveam cu oamenii astia doi. It's been a hell of a run, but now it's time to fly. Shurubel, over and out. @bogdanciudoiu @ionut.bodonea @virginradioromania ❤

