Simona Halep, anunț despre accidentare după ce a făcut RMN! Când începe recuperarea

Hi guys! After an MRI here in Rome I can confirm that I have small tear high up in the left calf. I will fly home today and begin recovery in the pool and gym on Monday. I'm staying positive and will do everything I can to speed up my return. Thanks again and see you soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/JWMbphI1qu

— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) May 14, 2021