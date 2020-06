Simona Halep își invită fanii la o sesiune de antrenamente live: „Sper să vă găsesc acolo!” Video

Hi guys! Thanks to @PlaySight I now have the chance to invite you to a live open practice session this Friday at 4pm Romanian time/9am EST. Hope to see you there! #teamsimo 🤗https://t.co/q1ODTXCk9I pic.twitter.com/xXIKXE5Ahj

— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 17, 2020

