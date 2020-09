Simona Halep, mesaj emoționant de ziua sa înaintea debutului la Roland Garros: ”Este un moment special”

Today is a special day for many reasons not least because I’m celebrating a birthday but also because we are blessed to be competing in the sport I love in such a difficult year for all. Roland Garros will always have a big place in my heart and to be playing today in the new stadium, in a year like no other is something to remember forever. Thank you for all of your kind messages on my 29th and let’s go and enjoy the day as best we can. ❤️ #beautifullife #blessed #happy #love #smiles #myday🙃

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT