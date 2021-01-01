Sport la TV. Cine transmite Glasgow Rangers-Celtic şi Real Madrid-Celta Vigo. Programul transmisiunilor sportive de sâmbătă, 2 ianuarie

Sâmbătă, 2 ianuarie, ne reîntoarcem la un program foarte bogat, exclusiv în fotbal, de sport la TV. Avem meciuri din cinci campionate: Premier League, Scotland Premier League, La Liga, Liga Sagres Portugalia şi Bundesliga. Cu o ofertă extrem de bogată, care intră în acţiune de la ora 14:30 şi se încheie aproape de miezul nopţii.

Eurosport 1, care transmite în exclusivitate Premier League în România, are patru meciuri în program: Tottenham – Leeds, Crystal Palace – Sheffield United, Brighton – Wolverhampton şi West Bromwich – Arsenal. Tot în Regat, pe Look Plus, de la ora 14;30, avem Old Firm, derbyul Scoţiei: Glasgow Rangers – Celtic, sperând să îl putem vedea şi pe Ianis Hagi pe teren.

Sporting Lisabona – Sporting Braga e jocul difuzat de Look Sport 4 din Portugalia. La Liga abia şi-a încheiat etapa a 16-a pe 31 decembrie şi acum au loc primele patru partide din etapa a 17-a: Villarreal – Levante, Betis Sevilla – Sevilla, Getafe – Valladolid şi Real Madrid – Celta Vigo. Iar din Bundesliga avem: Frankfurt – Leverkusen, Bremen – Union Berlin, Bielefeld – Monchengladbach, Hertha Berlin – Schalke 04 şi Stuttgart – Leipzig. În total 17 meciuri în direct. Şi sunt şi două partide din Bundesliga 2: Bochum – Darmstadt şi Heindenheim – Nurnberg.

ora 14:00 Fotbal Bundesliga 2: Heidenheim – Nurnberg: Digi Sport 2, Telekom Sport 2

ora 14:00 Fotbal Bundesliga 2: Bochum – Darmstadt: Look Sport 2

ora 14:30 Fotbal Premier League: Tottenham – Leeds United: Eurosport 1

ora 14:30 Fotbal Scotland Premier League: Glasgow Rangers – Celtic: Look Plus

ora 15:00 Fotbal La Liga: Villarreal – Levante: Digi Sport 1, Telekom Sport 1, Look Sport 3

ora 16:30 Fotbal Bundesliga: Frankfurt – Leverkusen: Digi Sport 2, Telekom Sport 2, Look Sport 1

ora 16:30 Fotbal Bundesliga: Bremen – Union Berlin: Digi Sport 4

ora 16:30 Fotbal Bundesliga: Bielefeld – Monchengladbach: Look Sport 2, Telekom Sport 3

ora 17:00 Fotbal Premier League: Crystal Palace – Sheffield United: Eurosport 1

ora 17:15 Fotbal La Liga: Betis Sevilla – Sevilla: Digi Sport 1, Telekom Sport 1, Look Plus

ora 19:30 Fotbal Premier League: Brighton – Wolverhampton: Eurosport 1

ora 19:30 Fotbal La Liga: Getafe – Valladolid: Digi Sport 1, Telekom Sport 1, Look Plus

ora 19:30 Fotbal Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin – Schalke 04: Digi Sport 2, Telekom Sport 2, Look Sport 1

ora 20:00 Fotbal Liga Sagres: Sporting Lisabona – Braga: Look Sport 3

ora 21:30 Fotbal Bundesliga: Stuttgart – Leipzig: Digi Sport 2, Telekom Sport 2, Look Sport 1

ora 22:00 Fotbal Premier League: West Bromwich – Arsenal: Eurosport 1

ora 22:00 Fotbal La Liga: Real Madrid – Celta Vigo: Digi Sport 1, Telekom Sport 1, Look Plus