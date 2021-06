Știrile zilei din sport, luni, 21 iunie. Rayo Vallecano, ultima echipă promovată în La Liga

Ons Jabeur: History Maker

The Tunisian trailblazer is the 1st Arab woman to:

– Win a junior Slam (2011 RG)

– Make a Slam 3R (2017 RG)

– Make a Slam QF (2020 AO)

– Win a WTA singles title (2021 Birmingham)

– Rank inside the Top 70 – Currently highest-ranked ever at No.24.

