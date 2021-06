Știrile zilei din sport, marți, 1 iunie. Armenia continuă seria rezultatelor excelente. Gol superb împotriva Croației. Video

New Inter manager Inzaghi has called Romelu Lukaku in the last few hours. The club confirmed the intention to keep Lukaku as ‘key player’ despite interest from UK clubs. 🇧🇪🔵

Negotiations still on with PSG for Achraf Hakimi – but Inter won’t accept less than €80m. 🇲🇦

