Superliga Europei a fost suspendată! Inițiatorii fac un pas în spate, dar nu renunță: ”Vom remodela proiectul”

#SuperLeague official statement 🚨

"We are reconsidering the appropriate steps, in order to reshape the project”.

“We're proposing a new competition, because current one isn't working. English clubs have been forced to leave, due to outside pressure”.

It’s gonna be suspended. pic.twitter.com/2GWXSVhTr4

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021