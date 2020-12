Thomas Tuchel, dat afară de PSG înaintea Crăciunului! Cine va fi noul antrenor al lui Neymar

Mauricio Pochettino is leading the race to become the new PSG manager after Tuchel sack! 🇦🇷🔴🔵

His lawyers have been contacted by Leonardo earlier this week and he’s open to accept – Thiago Motta, always been the other option in the list. 🇫🇷 #PSG #Tuchel #Pochettino

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2020