Tragedie cu sute de morți în Himalaya! Un ghețar a provocat o viitură uriașă. Video

#Breaking A massive sudden floods in Dhauliganga after a huge Himalayan glacier collapse in Reni village in Uttarakhand which destroyed many river bankside houses now. This is real #ClimateEmergency.

My thoughts & prayers with the people of Uttarakhand.🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/mMHjyODbq4

— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 7, 2021