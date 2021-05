UEFA nu glumește. Sancțiuni drastice pentru cluburile care au fondat Superliga Europeană

UEFA ready to pursue disciplinary plan with max penalty of 2 year ban for clubs who haven’t renounced Super League.

Remaining SL clubs feel they are on strong legal footing.

7 have agreed to formally leave. 2 wobbling. If 9 leave, it’s (mostly) over. https://t.co/AmW4lUlwEW

— Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) May 5, 2021