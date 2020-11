Un sportiv iranian, arestat pentru o postare pe rețelele de socializare! Riscă să fie executat

I got this shocking video from Iran. Reza Tabrizi, a disabled athlete, was violently forced into a police car & harassed by plainclothes agents as he struggled to walk.

He was arrested for asking why religious shrines are open while gyms are closed during covid. He faces death. pic.twitter.com/Mf1Qo7YcTA

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 10, 2020