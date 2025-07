Universitatea Craiova vrea să-l transfere pe Duckadam al Ucrainei! Portarul e specialist la „11 metri”. Exclusiv

19 year old Pavlo Isenko is a penalty saving master 🧤🧤🧤🧤🧤

Back in 2020 aged 16 he won his side Vorskla a penalty shoot out single handedly in the 🇺🇦 Cup

Today he’s saved 2 pens in added time v Veres after he saved the 1st another foul occurred

— Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk)