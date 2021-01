Un fost atacant din Premier League a murit la 35 de ani / Victorie pentru Rapid într-un amical cu Progresul

Valeriu Tița, the ex-coach of Iraq's Al-Minaa: "I heard about my sacking on Facebook and no one from the administration sat down with me to inform me!" The Romanian was one of the longest-serving foreign coaches in Iraq. 🇮🇶🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/hVyt3xHgEA

— Hassanin Mubarak (@hassaninmubarak) January 18, 2021