Walter și Raluca Zenga s-au despărțit, însă toată lumea a ignorat detaliul care prevestea drama din celebra familie- Foto

It's been an unusual celebration this year, because of the quarantine, without the usual explosive kids party…but Walter Junior's 8th birthday was nonetheless a wonderful day, filled with love, closeness and funny moments ! He truly is a sweet, caring and considerate soul- he never asked for gifts or complained about not having a big bash with all his friends. It seems he perfectly understood the particular times, and the fact that Daddy @walterzenga_official couldn't be here celebrating with him. Blessed and lucky to be your Mom! 🍀🙏❤️🎉🎂

