Zero emoții pentru Manchester United! Vestea care nu îi dă nicio șansă lui Athletic Bilbao la returul din Europa League

🚨🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Nico & Iñaki Williams will NOT play against Manchester United tomorrow. Both out due to injury. ❌🚫

Oihan Sancet is also missing through injury. Big blow for Athletic Club.

— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom)