Știrile zilei din sport, miercuri 2 iunie. Adrian Ursea ar putea rămâne în Ligue 1

Gini Wijnaldum will join Barcelona, no doubt. Barça are working on the contracts to complete the signing in the next days. Verbal agreement until June 2024 confirmed 🔴🇳🇱 #FCB

Today Emerson Royal will be also announced as new signing.

Sergio Busquets is not on FC Bayern list. https://t.co/sipUp9NmdJ

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2021