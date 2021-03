Baie de sânge în Myanmar! Lucrurile au scăpat de sub control, protestatarii cer sprijin internațional

Today, the riot has been severe nationwide.

The police are arresting, beating and even shooting at the people.

With full of tears, Sr. Ann Nu Thawng begs & halts the police to stop arresting the protestors.

About 100 of protestors could escape from police because of the nun. pic.twitter.com/Hzo3xsrLAO

— Cardinal Charles Bo (@CardinalMaungBo) February 28, 2021