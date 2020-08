A murit actorul Ben Cross

The magnificent Ben Cross as Harold Abrahams in ‘Chariots of Fire’ captured the burden of being an outsider, the hostility toward his Jewish antecedents & how even success is isolating: “With 10 lonely seconds to justify my existence.” You won gold – now rest from your running. pic.twitter.com/Wjene9yKxQ

— Martin Bashir (@MartinBashir) August 18, 2020