Accident horror în SUA. Cel puțin 15 morți într-o mașină cu opt locuri. Video

VIDEO: SkyFOX shows aerial views of the wreckage from a mass casualty crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV carrying 27 people in Imperial County. Authorities say 15 people were killed and several others were injured. https://t.co/2RuTD34uMk pic.twitter.com/Xof8pRxI4p

— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 2, 2021