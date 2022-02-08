Premiile Oscar 2022. Filmul “Power of the Dog” a primit cele mai multe nominalizări. Lista completă a marilor favoriți!

Nominalizările pentru gala cu numărul 94 a Premiilor Oscar s-au anunțat astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în cadrul unei prezentări ce a putut fi urmărită online.
Prezentatori au fost comediantul Leslie Jordan, câștigător al unui premiu Emmy și colega sa, actrița Tracee Ellis Ross.
Nominalizările s-au făcut dintr-o listă care a cuprins 23 de categorii. Între 27 ianuarie și 1 februarie, 9.847 de membri ai Academiei de Arte și Științe Cinematografice au putut vota pentru cele 276 de filme care au intrat în cursa pentru Gala Premiilor Oscar de anul acesta.
Cea de-a 94-a ediție a premiilor Oscar va avea loc duminică, 27 martie 2022, la Dolby Theatre de la Hollywood și Highland Center din Hollywood și va fi televizată, în direct, la televiziunea americană ABC și în peste 200 de teritorii din întreaga lume. Ceremonia a fost programată inițial pentru luna februarie, dar a fost amânată din cauza variantei Omicron.
„Belfast”, „CODA”, „Don’t Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”.
Kenneth Brannagh ( „Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi („Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson („Licorice Pizza” ), Jane Campion („The Power of the Dog”) și Steven Spielberg („West Side Story”).
Jessica Chastain („The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman („The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz („ Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman („Being The Ricardos”) și Kristen Stewart ( „Spencer”).
Javier Barden („Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch („The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield („Tick, Tick…Boom!”) , Will Smith („King Richard”) și Denzel Washington („The Tragedy of Macbeth”).
Kodi Smit-McPhee („The Power of the Dog”), Troy Kotsur („Coda”, Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”, Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”, J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”.
Jessie Buckley („The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose („West Side Story”), Judy Dench („Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst („The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis („King Richard”).
„Be Alive” („King Richard”), „Dos Oruguitas” („Encanto”), „Down To Joy” („Belfast”), „No Time To Die” („James Bond: No Time To Die”) și „Somehow You Do” („ Four Good Days”).
„Encanto”, „Flee”, ”Luca”, „The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”.
„Coming 2 America”, „Cruella”, ”Dune”, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, „House of Gucci”.
„Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time To Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten”, „Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”.
„Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”.
„Don’t Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick…Boom!”.
„Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”.
„Drive My Car” (Japonia), „Flee” (Danemarca), „The Hand of God” (Italia), „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), „The Worst Person in the World” (Norvegia).
„Audible”, „Lead Me Home”, „The Queen of Basketball”, „Three Songs for Benazir”, „When We Were Bullies”.
„Ascension”, „Attica”, „Flee”, „Summer of Soul sau „When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised”, „Writing With Fire”.
„Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh), „Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay, David Sirota), „King Richard” ( Zach Baylin), „Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson) , „The Worst Person in the World” ( Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer).
„CODA”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „The Lost Daughter”, „The Power of the Dog”.
„Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time To Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”.
Jenny Bevan („Cruella”), Massimo Cantini Parrini și Jacqueline Durran („Cyrano”), Jacqueline West și Robert Morgan („Dune”), Luis Sequira („Nightmare Alley”), Paul Tazewell („West Side Story”).
„Affairs of the Art”, „Bestia”, „Boxballet”, „Robin Robin”, „The Windshield Wiper”.
Știre în curs de actualizare