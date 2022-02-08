Premiile Oscar 2022. Filmul “Power of the Dog” a primit cele mai multe nominalizări. Lista completă a marilor favoriți!

Nominalizările pentru gala cu numărul 94 a Premiilor Oscar s-au anunțat astăzi, 8 februarie 2022, în cadrul unei prezentări ce a putut fi urmărită online.

Cine sunt cei care au anunțat nominalizările pentru gala 94 a Premiilor Oscar?

Prezentatori au fost comediantul Leslie Jordan, câștigător al unui premiu Emmy și colega sa, actrița Tracee Ellis Ross.

Nominalizările s-au făcut dintr-o listă care a cuprins 23 de categorii. Între 27 ianuarie și 1 februarie, 9.847 de membri ai Academiei de Arte și Științe Cinematografice au putut vota pentru cele 276 de filme care au intrat în cursa pentru Gala Premiilor Oscar de anul acesta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cea de-a 94-a ediție a premiilor Oscar va avea loc duminică, 27 martie 2022, la Dolby Theatre de la Hollywood și Highland Center din Hollywood și va fi televizată, în direct, la televiziunea americană ABC și în peste 200 de teritorii din întreaga lume. Ceremonia a fost programată inițial pentru luna februarie, dar a fost amânată din cauza variantei Omicron.

Nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2022, pentru fiecare categorie în parte

Cel mai bun film:

„Belfast”, „CODA”, „Don’t Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cel mai bun regizor:

Kenneth Brannagh ( „Belfast”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi („Drive My Car”), Paul Thomas Anderson („Licorice Pizza” ), Jane Campion („The Power of the Dog”) și Steven Spielberg („West Side Story”).

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Jessica Chastain („The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman („The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz („ Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman („Being The Ricardos”) și Kristen Stewart ( „Spencer”).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Barden („Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch („The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield („Tick, Tick…Boom!”) , Will Smith („King Richard”) și Denzel Washington („The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Kodi Smit-McPhee („The Power of the Dog”), Troy Kotsur („Coda”, Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”, Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”, J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Jessie Buckley („The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose („West Side Story”), Judy Dench („Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst („The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis („King Richard”).

Cel mai bun cântec original:

„Be Alive” („King Richard”), „Dos Oruguitas” („Encanto”), „Down To Joy” („Belfast”), „No Time To Die” („James Bond: No Time To Die”) și „Somehow You Do” („ Four Good Days”).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cel mai bun film de animație:

„Encanto”, „Flee”, ”Luca”, „The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”.

Machiaj și coafură:

„Coming 2 America”, „Cruella”, ”Dune”, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, „House of Gucci”.

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

„Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time To Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten”, „Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Cea mai bună imagine:

„Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”.

Cel mai bun montaj:

„Don’t Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick…Boom!”.

Cel mai bun design de producție:

„Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:

„Drive My Car” (Japonia), „Flee” (Danemarca), „The Hand of God” (Italia), „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), „The Worst Person in the World” (Norvegia).

Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj:

„Audible”, „Lead Me Home”, „The Queen of Basketball”, „Three Songs for Benazir”, „When We Were Bullies”.

Cel mai bun documentar:

„Ascension”, „Attica”, „Flee”, „Summer of Soul sau „When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised”, „Writing With Fire”.

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

„Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh), „Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay, David Sirota), „King Richard” ( Zach Baylin), „Licorice Pizza” (Paul Thomas Anderson) , „The Worst Person in the World” ( Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer).

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

„CODA”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „The Lost Daughter”, „The Power of the Dog”.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

„Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time To Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”.

Cele mai bune costume:

Jenny Bevan („Cruella”), Massimo Cantini Parrini și Jacqueline Durran („Cyrano”), Jacqueline West și Robert Morgan („Dune”), Luis Sequira („Nightmare Alley”), Paul Tazewell („West Side Story”).

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

„Affairs of the Art”, „Bestia”, „Boxballet”, „Robin Robin”, „The Windshield Wiper”.

Știre în curs de actualizare