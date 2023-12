Noi mesaje RO-Alert primite de cetățenii din Tulcea și Galați. Atacuri cu drone lansate de Rusia

🇷🇺⚠️💥🇺🇦 Powerful attack on the ports near the Romanian border.

🚨Air raids have been blaring for 4.5 hours!

A swarm of drones is hitting targets in the area of ​​Reni, Izmail and Kiliya in the Odessa region.

RVvoenkor

🎙Subscribe

— Rajendran (@Rajendr67215893)