Cine este și cum arată fiica lui Bill Gates: ”M-am născut cu un privilegiu uriaș”

I'm excited to share that my research paper on Head and Spinal Injuries in Equestrian Sports with Dr. Cindy Lin has been published in Current Sports Medicine Reports! In this paper, we conclude that an improved understanding of preventable injury mechanisms, increased certified helmet use, improved helmet technologies, and educational outreach may help mitigate risk factors for injuries in equestrian sports. As a competitive equestrian, safety in our sport is something that I take very seriously, and I really appreciated this opportunity to combine my passions for medicine and equestrian sports. A huge thank you to sports medicine specialist Dr. Lin (a fellow equestrian!) for her mentorship and support on my first published paper! #research #sportsmedicine #equestriansafety

