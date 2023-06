FRF și UEFA, campanie specială pe durata Euro U21 2023: „Aer mai curat, joc mai bun”. Video

⏳ One week to go 'til the kicks off in Georgia and Romania!

☁️☀️ The 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗶𝗿, 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 campaign will be running throughout the tournament, encouraging everyone to take action to improve air quality, for our health and for our game.

More: ⬇️

— UEFA (@UEFA)