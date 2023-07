Haos la Wimbledon! Patru jucători în turul 3, 14 nici n-au debutat

Well: in a day with 69 (!) 1st round matches scheduled, the first to finish… is a 2nd round match.

This just doesn't make ANY sense.

Daria Kasatkina beats Jodie Burrage 6-0, 6-2 on Centre to reach the 3rd round, while +100 players are yet to play their first rounds.

— José Morgado (@josemorgado)