Iulia Vântur, detalii intime despre viața alături de Salman Khan: ”Este un om special care s-a dăruit oamenilor”

View this post on Instagram

Namaskar 🙏🏼 Surya Namaskar! My closest people know how much I love the sun, it s energy, how I recharge and change my vibe just seeing the sun. I bow to the sun 🙏🏼 I’m grateful for it everyday We just witnessed a #solareclipse on #internationalyogaday as an another chance to heal, to awaken, to reset, to find the balance, light and peace. There are all inside of us, we just have to connect with them. Yoga is a good way to do it🙏🏼 Happy new week, new start! Happy Monday! #iuliavantur #yoga #sun #love #peace #balance #monday #goodvibes