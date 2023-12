Lionel Messi, cadou pentru șeful armatei ucrainene: “A semnat cu respect”

🚨👚 Luis Súarez has signed the formal contract as new Inter Miami player! All done and sealed.

It will be official soon, all completed on one year deal plus option for further season valid until 2025. 🔫🇺🇾

Messi, Suárez, Busquets, Alba back together.

Here we go, confirmed.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)