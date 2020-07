Oana Roman a răbufnit în mediul online. Vedeta, acuze dure la adresa răutăcioșilor

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @cturlington for including me alongside this group of incredible women. There are so many reasons I look up to you. Your fight for the health and well-being of mothers and children everywhere never stops inspiring me, and it was an honor to learn from and connect with you @Af85 @repunderwood @drleanawen and @melissaderosa. It has been a trying time for everyone, but my faith in these women and everyone else who is fighting for change is what gives me hope for the future ❤️ Cover shot over Zoom by @MarioSorrenti (with Issac along for the ride!) link in bio for the full article.

