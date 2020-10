Simona Halep, ajutor nesperat la Roland Garros. Cum arată drumul româncei spre un nou trofeu la Paris

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, plays a fantastic match to beat the 2nd seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 and reach the 3rd round at #RG20. She is in that kind of form…

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners

Ostapenko – 26

Pliskova – 9

[getty] pic.twitter.com/1xdnAtlgMa

ADVERTISEMENT

— José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 1, 2020