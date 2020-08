Surpriză: Walter și Raluca Zenga nu mai formează un cuplu, după 17 ani de iubire! FANATIK vă prezintă detaliile despre despărţirea bombă! Exclusiv

View this post on Instagram

To realize that in the end limitation frees you, there is no emptiness but plenty to see and think about. That’s why we’re never bored, we have so many books to read, stories to tell, songs attached to a memory, music that becomes the memory, travel pictures to organize into albums…and the great gift of light 💫 #lifeandlens #theheartcaptured #lensbible #createandcapture #artofvisuals #snapshot #all2epic #theimaged #gramslayers #agameoftones #moodygrams #createcommune #visualsoflife #igtones #visualambassadors #eclectic #mightydreamers #peoplescreatives #wildandfreechildren #raisingthefuture #storytellingmama #flashesofdelight #heaventhrumylens #littlefierceones #socialmediamum #featuremama #dubaikids #dubailifestyle #palmjumeirah