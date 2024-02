Ana Bogdan, victorie cu „sosia” Serenei Williams la Transylvania Open 2024. Debut cu dreptul pentru româncă

Parks really made Ana work for this one. Ana got down 3-1 then 5-4 in the 1 1st set before fighting and winning it. Then Ana started the 2nd set hot taking a 4-0 lead before Parks fought back to 5 all. Thankfully Ana was able to finish. Ana Bogdan defeated Alycia Parks 7-5, 7-5.

— Romanian Tennis (@WTARomania)