Cristiano Ronaldo, cel mai bun marcator din 2023! „Dublă” pentru portughez în derby-ul Arabiei Saudite. Video

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad and made it 53 goals in 2023 😳

➖Cristiano Ronaldo: 53

➖Harry Kane: 52

➖Kylian Mbappe: 52

➖Erling Haaland: 50

Reminder that Ronaldo is 38-years old 🤯

— SPORTbible (@sportbible)