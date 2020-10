Exclusiv. Patricia Țig, despre meciul bănuit de blat la pariuri de la Roland Garros: “Poate o durea spatele! Eu n-am simţit nimic”

👍 Job @IbraNaber who investigated #matchfixing rumours 1rd double #rg20 Mitu/Patricia Maria Tig vs Brengle/Sizikova Sizikova slipped and produced 2 easy doublefaults in the 5th game in set2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data shows its about multiple 100.000. ITF is quiet. Sportradar confirms investigations https://t.co/Rz256MuVMQ

— Jannik Schneider (@schnejan) October 3, 2020