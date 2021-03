Iker Casillas şi Sara Carbonero s-au despărţit. 11 ani de la sărutul care a făcut înconjurul lumii. Video

This Kubrat Pulev incident reminds us of the time Iker Casillas kissed reporter Sara Carbonero after winning the World Cup. Only she was his girlfriend – and then he married her. What a man. 😘 #GKUnion pic.twitter.com/LXQy9QlQBP

— The Goalkeepers' Union Podcast (@GKUnion) March 29, 2019