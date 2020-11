Lockdown și în Turcia. Erdogan a anunțat limitări fără precedent din cauza Covid

President Erdogan on new Covid-19 measures:

– Curfew on weekends between 8 pm to 10 am

– Cafes, restaurants will be closed; only deliveries allowed

– Distance learning for all students until end of year

– Sporting events to continue without fans pic.twitter.com/gJmku3SC37

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 17, 2020