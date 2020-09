Luis Suarez, la Atletico Madrid! Cum profită Juventus de transfer

Luis Suarez has already accepted by days to join Atlético Madrid! He’s now parting ways with Barça to move on as a free agent.

This deal will be key for Àlvaro Morata > Juventus [Dzeko/Juve deal agreed but stalling because of Milik problems] ⚪️🔴 #FCB #Atleti @MatteMoretto

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2020