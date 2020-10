Mircea Lucescu, contestat de ultrașii lui Dinamo Kiev și cu Juventus: ,,Pleacă acasă” Video

The Dynamo Ultras sector is in attendance tonight

The WBC have unfurled two banners in protest at the club’s hierarchy

It’s the FIRST match of the season where Dynamo fans have been allowed into the stadium

‘Surkis’ – The Shame of Dynamo’ (L)

‘Lucescu Go Away!’ (R) pic.twitter.com/PjW7S4U7ew

— Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) October 20, 2020