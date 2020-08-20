S-a stabilit țintarul noii ediții a Premier League. Cu cine joacă Liverpool în prima etapă. Super-derby cu Chelsea în runda a doua. Vezi aici programul complet

Premier League
20/08/2020, 11:04
S-a stabilit țintarul noii ediții a Premier League. Cu cine joacă Liverpool în prima etapă. Super-derby cu Chelsea în runda a doua. Vezi aici programul complet
S-a stabilit programul noii ediții a Premier League. Cu cine joacă Liverpool în prima etapă

După o pauză de aproape o lună și jumătate, Premier League se va relua pe 12 septembrie 2020 și se va întinde până pe 23 mai 2021, când este programată ultima etapă.

Astăzi a avut loc tragerea la sorți a țintarului pentru noua ediție Premier League, fiind stabilite datele de disputate ale tuturor celor 380 de partide.

Sezonul în Anglia va fi deschis cu Supercupa, programată pentru data de 29 august pe stadionul Wembley, meci în care se vor întâlni Liverpool, campioana Angliei, și Arsenal, câștigătoarea Cupei.

S-a stabilit programul noii ediții a Premier League. Cu cine joacă Liverpool

Prima etapă din Premier League va debuta deja cu două meciuri amânate, ale celor două formații din Manchester, care au nevoie de o pauză mai lungă din cauză că au ajuns până în fazele superioare ale cupelor europene. Cele două meciuri sunt Burnley – Manchester United și Manchester City – Aston Villa.

Premier League, etapa 1

Sâmbătă, 12 septembrie 2020

  • Crystal Palace – Southampton
  • Fulham – Arsenal
  • Liverpool – Leeds United
  • Tottenham Everton
  • West Brom – Leicester City
  • West Ham -Newcastle United

Luni, 14 septembrie 2020

  • Brighton – Chelsea
  • Sheffield United – Wolverhampton

În etapa a doua, programată pe 19 septembrie, avem parte de prima confruntare șoc a acestei ediții: Chelsea – Liverpool. Tot acum vor intra în scenă Manchester City și Manchester United, prima în deplasare cu Wolverhampton, a doua pe teren propriu cu Crystal Palace.

Etapa 2, 19 septembrie 2020

  • Arsenal – West Ham
  • Aston Villa – Sheffield United
  • Chelsea -Liverpool
  • Everton – West Brom
  • Leeds United – Fulham
  • Leicester City – Burnley
  • Manchester United – Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle United – Brighton
  • Southampton – Totteham
  • Wolverhampton – Manchester City

Etapa 3, 26 septembrie 2020

  • Brighton – Manchester Utd
  • Burnley – Southampton
  • Crystal Palace – Everton
  • Fulham – Aston Villa
  • Liverpool – Arsenal
  • Manchester City -Leicester City
  • Sheffield United – Leeds United
  • Tottenham -Newcastle United
  • West Brom – Chelsea
  • West Ham – Wolverhampton

Etapa 4, 3 octombrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Sheffield United
  • Aston Villa – Liverpool
  • Chelsea – Crystal Palace
  • Everton – Brighton
  • Leeds United – Manchester City
  • Leicester City – West Ham
  • Manchester United – Tottenham
  • Newcastle United – Burnley
  • Southampton – West Brom
  • Wolverhampton – Fulham

Etapa 5, 17 octombrie 2020

  • Chelsea – Southampton
  • Crystal Palace – Brighton
  • Everton – Liverpool
  • Leeds United – Wolverhampton
  • Leicester City – Aston Villa
  • Manchester City – Arsenal
  • Newcastle United – Manchester United
  • Sheffield United – Fulham
  • Tottenham – West Ham
  • West Brom – Burnley

Etapa 6, 24 octombrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Leicester City
  • Aston Villa – Leeds United
  • Brighton – West Brom
  • Burnley – Tottemham
  • Fulham – Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool – Sheffield United
  • Manchester United – Chelsea
  • Southampton – Everton
  • West Ham – Manchester City
  • Wolverhampton – Newcastle United

Etapa 7, 31 octombrie 2020

  • Aston Villa – Southampton
  • Burnley – Chelsea
  • Fulham – West Brom
  • Leeds United – Leicester City
  • Liverpool – West Ham
  • Manchester United – Arsenal
  • Newcastle United – Everton
  • Sheffield United – Manchester City
  • Tottenham – Brighton
  • Wolverhsmpton – Crystal Palace

Etapa 8, 7 Noiembrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Aston Villa
  • Brighton – Burnley
  • Chelsea – Sheffield United
  • Crystal Palace – Leeds United
  • Everton – Manchester United
  • Leicester City – Wolverhampton
  • Manchester City – Liverpool
  • Southampton – Newcastle United
  • West Brom – Tottenham
  • West Ham – Fulham

Etapa 9, 21 Noiembrie 2020

  • Aston Villa – Brighton
  • Burnley – Crystal Palace
  • Fulham – Everton
  • Leeds United – Arsenal
  • Liverpool – Leicester City
  • Manchester United – West Brom
  • Newcastle United – Chelsea
  • Sheffield United – West Ham
  • Tottenham – Manchester City
  • Wolverhampton – Southampton

Etapa 10, 28 Noiembrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Wolverhampton
  • Brighton – Liverpool
  • Chelsea – Tottenham
  • Crystal Palace – Newcastle United
  • Everton – Leeds United
  • Leicester City – Fulham
  • Manchester City – Burnley
  • Southampton – Manchester United
  • West Brom – Sheffield United
  • West Ham – Aston Villa

Etapa 11, 5 Decembrie 2020

  • Aston Villa – Newcastle United
  • Brighton – Southampton
  • Burnley – Everton
  • Chelsea – Leeds United
  • Liverpool – Wolverhampton
  • Manchester City – Fulham
  • Sheffield United – Leicester City
  • Tottenham – Arsenal
  • West Brom – Crystal Palace
  • West Ham – Manchester United

Etapa 12, 12 Decembrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Burnley
  • Crystal Palace – Tottenham
  • Everton – Chelsea
  • Fulham – Liverpool
  • Leeds United – West Ham
  • Leicester City – Brighton
  • Manchester United – Manchester City
  • Newcastle United – West Brom
  • Southampton – Sheffield United
  • Wolverhampton – Aston Villa

Etapa 13

Marți, 15 Decembrie 2020

  • 19:45 Arsenal – Southampton
  • 19:45 Aston Villa – Burnley
  • 19:45 Fulham – Brighton
  • 19:45 Leeds United – Newcastle United
  • 19:45 Leicester City – Everton
  • 19:45 Sheffield United – Manchester United
  • 19:45 West Ham – Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Wolverhampton – Chelsea

Miercuri, 16 Decembrie 2020

  • 20:00 Liverpool – Tottenham
  • 20:00 Manchester City – West Brom

Etapa 14, 19 Decembrie 2020

  • Brighton – Sheffield United
  • Burnley – Wolverhampton
  • Chelsea – West Ham
  • Crystal Palace – Liverpool
  • Everton – Arsenal
  • Manchester United – Leeds United
  • Newcastle United – Fulham
  • Southampton – Manchester City
  • Tottenham – Leicester City
  • West Brom – Aston Villa

Etapa 15, 26 Decembrie 2020

  • Arsenal – Chelsea
  • Aston Villa – Crystal Palace
  • Fulham – Southampton
  • Leeds United – Burnley
  • Leicester City – Manchester United
  • Liverpool – West Brom
  • Manchester City – Newcastle United
  • Sheffield United – Everton
  • West Ham – Brighton
  • Wolverhampton – Tottenham

Etapa 16, 28 Decembrie 2020

  • Brighton – Arsenal
  • Burnley – Sheffield United
  • Chelsea – Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace – Leicester City
  • Everton – Manchester City
  • Manchester United – Wolverhampton
  • Newcastle United – Liverpool
  • Southampton – West Ham
  • Tottenham – Fulham
  • West Brom – Leeds United

Etapa 17, 2 Ianuarie

  • Brighton – Wolverhampton
  • Burnley – Fulham
  • Chelsea – Manchester City
  • Crystal Palace – Sheffield United
  • Everton – West Ham
  • Manchester United – Aston Villa
  • Newcastle United – Leicester City
  • Southampton – Liverpool
  • Tottenham – Leeds United
  • West Brom – Arsenal

Etapa 18

Marți, 12 Ianuarie

  • 19:45 Arsenal – Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Aston Villa – Tottenham
  • 19:45 Fulham – Manchester United
  • 19:45 Leeds United – Southampton
  • 19:45 Leicester City – Chelsea
  • 19:45 Sheffield United – Newcastle United
  • 19:45 West Ham – West Brom
  • 19:45 Wolverhampton – Everton

Miercuri, 13 Ianuarie

  • 20:00 Liverpool – Burnley
  • 20:00 Manchester City – Brighton

Etapa 19, 16 Ianuarie

  • Arsenal – Newcastle United
  • Aston Villa – Everton
  • Fulham – Chelsea
  • Leeds United – Brighton
  • Leicester City – Southampton
  • Liverpool – Manchester United
  • Manchester City – Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield United – Tottenham
  • West Ham – Burnley
  • Wolverhampton – West Brom

Etapa 20

Marți, 26 Ianuarie

  • 19:45 Brighton – Fulham
  • 19:45 Burnley – Aston Villa
  • 19:45 Everton – Leicester City
  • 20:00 Manchester United – Sheffield United
  • 20:00 West Brom – Manchester City

Miercuri, 27 Ianuarie

  • 19:45 Chelsea – Wolverhampton
  • 19:45 Newcastle United – Leeds United
  • 19:45 Southampton – Arsenal
  • 19:45 Tottenham – Liverpool
  • 20:00 Crystal Palace – West Ham

Etapa 21, 30 Ianuarie

  • Arsenal – Manchester United
  • Brighton – Tottenham
  • Chelsea – Burnley
  • Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton
  • Everton – Newcastle United
  • Leicester City – Leeds United
  • Manchester City – Sheffield United
  • Southampton – Aston Villa
  • West Brom – Fulham
  • West Ham – Liverpool

Etapa 22

Marți, 2 Februarie 

  • 19:45 Aston Villa – West Ham
  • 19:45 Burnley – Manchester City
  • 19:45 Fulham – Leicester City
  • 19:45 Leeds United – Everton
  • 19:45 Sheffield United – West Brom
  • 19:45 Wolverhampton – Arsenal
  • 20:00 Manchester United – Southampton

Miercuri, 3 Februarie

  • 19:45 Newcastle United – Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Tottenham – Chelsea
  • 20:00 Liverpool – Brighton

Etapa 23, 6 Februarie

  • Aston Villa – Arsenal
    Burnley – Brighton
    Fulham – West Ham
    Leeds United – Crystal Palace
    Liverpool – Manchester City
    Manchester United – Everton
    Newcastle United – Southampton
    Sheffield United – Chelsea
    Tottenham – West Brom
    Wolverhampton – Leicester City

Etapa 24, 13 Februarie

  • Arsenal – Leeds United
  • Brighton – Aston Villa
  • Chelsea – Newcastle United
  • Crystal Palace – Burnley
  • Everton – Fulham
  • Leicester City – Liverpool
  • Manchester City – Tottenham
  • Southampton – Wolverhampton
  • West Brom – Manchester United
  • West Ham – Sheffield United

Etapa 25, 20 Februarie

  • Arsenal – Manchester City
  • Aston Villa – Leicester City
  • Brighton – Crystal Palace
  • Burnley – West Brom
  • Fulham – Sheffield United
  • Liverpool – Everton
  • Manchester United – Newcastle United
  • Southampton – Chelsea
  • West Ham – Tottenham
  • Wolverhampton – Leeds United

Etapa 26, 27 Februarie

  • Chelsea – Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace – Fulham
  • Everton – Southampton
  • Leeds United – Aston Villa
  • Leicester City – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – West Ham
  • Newcastle United – Wolverhampton
  • Sheffield United – Liverpool
  • Tottenham – Burnley
  • West Brom – Brighton

Etapa 27, 6 Martie

  • Aston Villa – Wolverhampton
  • Brighton – Leicester City
  • Burnley – Arsenal
  • Chelsea – Everton
  • Liverpool – Fulham
  • Manchester City – Manchester United
  • Sheffield United – Southampton
  • Tottenham – Crystal Palace
  • West Brom – Newcastle United
  • West Ham – Leeds United

Etapa 28, 13 Martie

  • Arsenal – Tottenham
  • Crystal Palace – West Brom
  • Everton – Burnley
  • Fulham – Manchester City
  • Leeds United – Chelsea
  • Leicester City – Sheffield United
  • Manchester United – West Ham
  • Newcastle United – Aston Villa
  • Southampton – Brighton
  • Wolverhampton – Liverpool

Etapa 29, 20 Martie

  • Brighton – Newcastle United
  • Burnley – Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace – Manchester United
  • Fulham – Leeds United
  • Liverpool – Chelsea
  • Manchester City – Wolverhampton
  • Sheffield United – Aston Villa
  • Tottenham – Southampton
  • West Brom – Everton
  • West Ham – Arsenal

Etapa 30, 3 Aprilie

  • Arsenal – Liverpool
  • Aston Villa – Fulham
  • Chelsea – West Brom
  • Everton – Crystal Palace
  • Leeds United – Sheffield United
  • Leicester City – Manchester City
  • Manchester United – Brighton
  • Newcastle United – Tottenham
  • Southampton – Burnley
  • Wolverhampton – West Ham

Etapa 31, 10 Aprilie

  • Brighton – Everton
  • Burnley – Newcastle United
  • Crystal Palace – Chelsea
  • Fulham – Wolverhampton
  • Liverpool – Aston Villa
  • Manchester City – Leeds United
  • Sheffield United – Arsenal
  • Tottenham – Manchester United
  • West Brom – Southampton
  • West Ham – Leicester City

Etapa 32, 17 Aprilie

  • Arsenal – Fulham
  • Aston Villa – Manchester City
  • Chelsea – Brighton
  • Everton – Tottenham
  • Leeds United – Liverpool
  • Leicester City – West Brom
  • Manchester United – Burnley
  • Newcastle United – West Ham
  • Southampton – Crystal Palace
  • Wolverhampton – Sheffield United

Etapa 33, 24 Aprilie

  • Arsenal – Everton
  • Aston Villa – West Brom
  • Fulham – Tottenham
  • Leeds United – Manchester United
  • Leicester City – Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool – Newcastle United
  • Manchester City – Southampton
  • Sheffield United – Brighton
  • West Ham – Chelsea
  • Wolverhampton – Burnley

Etapa 34, 1 Mai

  • Brighton – Leeds United
  • Burnley – West Ham
  • Chelsea – Fulham
  • Crystal Palace – Manchester City
  • Everton – Aston Villa
  • Manchester United – Liverpool
  • Newcastle United – Arsenal
  • Southampton – Leicester City
  • Tottenham – Sheffield United
  • West Brom – Wolverhampton

Etapa 35, 8 Mai

  • Arsenal – West Brom
  • Aston Villa – Manchester United
  • Fulham – Burnley
  • Leeds United – Tottenham
  • Leicester City – Newcastle United
  • Liverpool – Southampton
  • Manchester City – Chelsea
  • Sheffield United – Crystal Palace
  • West Ham – Everton
  • Wolverhampton – Brighton

Etapa 36,

Marți, 11 Mai

  • 19:45 Brighton – West Ham
  • 19:45 Burnley – Leeds United
  • 19:45 Everton – Sheffield United
  • 20:00 Manchester United – Leicester City
  • 20:00 West Brom – Liverpool

Miercuri, 12 Mai

  • 19:45 Chelsea – Arsenal
  • 19:45 Newcastle United – Manchester City
  • 19:45 Southampton – Fulham
  • 19:45 Tottenham – Wolverhampton
  • 20:00 Crystal Palace – Aston Villa

Etapa 37, 15 Mai

  • Brighton – Manchester City
  • Burnley – Liverpool
  • Chelsea – Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace – Arsenal
  • Everton – Wolverhampton
  • Manchester United – Fulham
  • Newcastle United – Sheffield United
  • Southampton – Leeds United
  • Tottenham – Aston Villa
  • West Brom – West Ham

Etapa 38, 23 Mai

  • 16:00 Arsenal – Brighton
  • 16:00 Aston Villa – Chelsea
  • 16:00 Fulham – Newcastle United
  • 16:00 Leeds United – West Brom
  • 16:00 Leicester City – Tottenham
  • 16:00 Liverpool – Crystal Palace
  • 16:00 Manchester City – Everton
  • 16:00 Sheffield United – Burnley
  • 16:00 West Ham – Southampton
  • 16:00 Wolverhampton – Manchesterchester United

Manchester City este favorită la pariuri

În ciuda faptului că a câștigat într-o manieră categorică titlul în sezonul trecut de Premier League, Liverpool nu este decât a doua favorită a bookmakerilor la cucerirea unui nou trofeu, cu o cotă de 2,75. Pe primul loc se află Manchester City – cotă 2,05, în timp ce celelalte formații de top au cote foarte mari: Mancheste United – 10,00, Chelsea – 12,00, Arsenal – 50,00 și Tottenham – 75,00. Formațiile cotate cu cele mai mici șanse la titlu sunt sunt West Brom, Aston Villa și Fulham, toate cu o cotă de 1000,00.

Dacă la câștigarea campiontului au șanse foarte mici în opinia caselor de pariuri, Manchester United și Chelsea sunt principalele favorite, după City și Liverpool, la ocuparea unui loc în Top 4, cu cote de 1,45, respectiv 1,60. Arsenal are cotă de 3,75 pentru a prinde careului de ași, Tottenham are 4,00, Leicester – 7,50, iar Wolverhampton 8,00.

West Brom, Fulham și Aston Villa sunt echipele creditate cu cele mai mari șanse la retrogradare, având cote de 2,00, 2,50, respectiv 2,75. Newcastle are cotă 4,00 că se va clasa în ultimele 3 formații din premier League, Leeds cotă 5,00, iar Sothampton 7,00.

  • 3,50 este cota că Leicester se va clasa pe primele 6 locuri în sezonul 2020-2021 al Premier League
  • 9,00 este cota că Burnley va termina pe ultimul loc în sezonul 2020-2021 al Premier League
