S-au stabilit ultimii jucători calificați la Turneul Campionilor. Premii record puse în joc

The best ever.

The best of the 90s generation.

The best of the new generation.

Nole, Carlitos, Daniil, Jan, Rublo, Stef, Sascha, Holger.

Welcome to Turin. Welcome to the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

🇷🇸🇪🇸🇷🇺🇮🇹🇷🇺🇬🇷🇩🇪🇩🇰

— Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis)