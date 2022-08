Studiul care anunţă campioana din SuperLiga! FCSB, din nou pe locul 2?! Cum ar arăta podiumul

First ⚽️ Weekly Post 📰 of the season presents predicted tables in 2⃣3⃣ European top divisions 🤫 No major changes at the top of the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 , with current leaders to "just" finish 5⃣th ❓ Full predicted tables & method 👉

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football)