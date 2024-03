Ange Postecoglou, anunț important înainte de Tottenham – Luton: “Acesta este motivul pentru care l-am luat pe Drăgușin”. Cum a apreciat debutul românului ca titular

⚪️🇷🇴 Postecoglou on Radu Dragusin: "He didn’t come to play one game. I don’t think against Fulham he was any better or worse than anyone else".

"We signed Radu because we see a player who can contribute in there. He’s ready, he’s available, he's part of our future".

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)