Atac armat în Moscova. Indivizi mascați au deschis focul la o sală de concerte. Mai mulți morți și răniți. Video

🇺🇸 USA WANTS WAR 🚨🚨

3 gunmen in military camouflage armed with assault rifles opened fire in a shopping mall northwest of Moscow called Hall. At least 20 dead. ‼️‼️‼️

The “terrorist attack”

the US government was talking about? ⁉️⁉️⁉️

I blame 🇺🇸 and for…

— Brunella C. (@BrunellaCapitan)