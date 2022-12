Erling Haaland, record absolut în Premier League! L-a depășit chiar pe tatăl său după golul înscris în meciul cu Leeds

25 – Erling Haaland has scored 25 goals in 20 appearances under Pep Guardiola; this is the quickest that any player has reached 25 goals under Guardiola with top-flight clubs:

20 – Erling Haaland

28 – Lionel Messi

30 – Samuel Eto'o

35 – Sergio Agüero

41 – Thierry Henry

Greats.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe)