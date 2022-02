Focuri de armă la un priveghi din Timiș. Bărbatul, în vârstă de 47 de ani, reținut de Poliție

5761607 25.01.2019 A man holds a new pistol Udav (Boa) during its presentation at the TSNIITOCHMASH shooting range in Klimovsk, outside Moscow, Russia. The pistol is designed to replace the famous Makarov pistol, which has been the Soviet Union's and modern Russia's standard military and police sidearm since 1951. Vitaliy Belousov / Sputnik

ADVERTISEMENT